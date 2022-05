Adobe Lightroom Classic for Mac v11.3 U2B [Multi/Ru]

uuto

I cannot get the thing working- installation succeeded, file was replaced but after the launch it wanted me to sign in to adobe cloud- after which it said it was the last time i can launch this program and on subsequent launch said that trial has expired.



I tried deleting all the "Adobe" related keychains- after which it still wants me to sign in.



MBP2019



